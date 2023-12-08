Vehicle of interest found in hit-and-run that killed local teen

RIVERSIDE — Local police have found a vehicle they believe to have been involved in a crash that killed a local teenager.

A vehicle of interest is in the possession of Riverside police, a spokesperson for the department confirmed to News Center 7. In addition to that, police have spoken to a person of interest in the case.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘She did not deserve this;’ 14-year-old declared brain dead after hit and run crash, father says

As News Center 7 previously reported, the crash happened on Dec. 2 near the intersection of Woodman Drive and Burkhardt Road. There, 14-year-old Brianna McCarthy was hit by a vehicle, which police described as a dark-colored 2022-2024 Hyundai Tucson.

McCarthy was put on life support after being pronounced brain dead on Thursday, her grandfather confirmed to News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson. Police confirmed Friday that she had been taken off of life support late Thursday afternoon and had died.

Police are still asking for the public’s assistance with gathering further information. Anyone who was in the area at the time of the crash and witnessed something is asked to contact Riverside police at (937) 233-1801 or police@riversideoh.gov.

