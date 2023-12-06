‘She did not deserve this;’ 14-year-old declared brain dead after hit and run crash, father says

RIVERSIDE — Riverside police are looking into a hit-and-run crash that sent a fourteen-year-old to the hospital.

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson spoke to her father, Kevin McCarthy, who said he just wants someone to come forward with any information that can help police find out who did this.

>> Previous Coverage: Riverside police asking for help solving hit-and-run

Kevin McCarthy said his daughter Brianna McCarthy has been in a coma at Miami Valley Hospital ever since.

The crash happened at 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Woodman and Burkhardt Road.

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson spoke to her father, Kevin McCarthy, who said he just wants someone to come forward with any information that can help police find out who did this.

“The pain is, it’s indescribable,” McCarthy said. “They’re scanning for brain death. She’s been in a coma since it happened. She is unresponsive. I watched her reflexes gradually diminish. The only thing that’s left at this point is respiratory response.”

>> Local middle schooler ID’d as victim of deadly house fire that also killed grandmother

McCarthy and his dad Mike have refused to leave her alone at the hospital and have been playing her favorite music and TV shows while telling her how much they love her.

“I still can’t leave, I cry every time but I have to try to go get rest because if I can’t think clearly then I can’t make decisions for my daughter,” McCarthy said.

He’s determined to find out who the driver is that hit her.

“She was with four other friends, they were walking to a bus stop, crossing the street, she was struck. Hit, run over, and left,” he said. “They had to drag her out of the street first. She was unresponsive, her skull had been crushed.”

He said unfortunately at this point they have little information on who the driver is.

“They found debris with pieces of debris and articles of clothing attached to it. So they knew it was her,” he said.

Riverside police say the vehicle of interest is a 2022 or 2023 Hyundai Tucson, and they have already spoken with a person of interest.

“Come forward. Give us anything, you’ve got any information, do it for her. She’s 14, she’s a beautiful little girl. She didn’t….She did not deserve this. She loved everyone,” McCarthy said. “Just hold your kids extra and tell them to leave you a voicemail so that you have it just in case. I don’t have one.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Adam Todd at 937-233-1801 X 453 or by email atodd@riversideoh.gov.

©2023 Cox Media Group