Local middle schooler ID’d as victim of deadly house fire that also killed grandmother

CLINTON COUNTY — An 11-year-old boy killed in a fire Tuesday morning in Clinton County was a student at a local middle school.

A spokesperson for Xenia Community Schools confirmed with News Center 7 that Kevin Jenkins Jr. was a sixth-grade student at Warner Middle School.

>> Previous Coverage: Woman, child, killed in Clinton County fire, family says

News Center 7 previously reported the State Fire Marshal was called to the scene of a house fire on South High Street near Martinsville just after 10 a.m. to assist fire officials, according to our news partners at WCPO in Cincinnati.

Family members say Linda Bartlett, 79, was killed in the fire alongside Jenkins, her great-grandson.

Three cats and a dog also died in the house fire.

A lot of smoke came from Bartlett’s bedroom on the first floor, the family told WCPO.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

©2023 Cox Media Group