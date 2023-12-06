Woman, child, killed in Clinton County fire, family says

CLINTON COUNTY — A woman and child are dead following a house fire in Clinton County Tuesday morning.

News Center 7 previously that the State Fire Marshal was called to the scene of a house fire on South High Street near Martinsville just after 10 a.m. to assist fire officials, according to our news partners at WCPO in Cincinnati.

Family members say Linda Bartlett, 79 was killed in the fire alongside her 11-year-old great-grandson, Kevin Jenkins, WCPO said.

Three cats and a dog also died in the house fire.

A lot of smoke came from Bartlett’s bedroom on the first floor, the family told WCPO.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

