Building destroyed, trees uprooted after tornado rips through Auglaize County

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — Cleanup is underway after a tornado ripped through Auglaize County Tuesday night.

As News Center 7 reported Tuesday, the National Weather Service said an EF2 tornado near New Knoxville started in Montezuma around 8:20 p.m. and traveled 6.4 miles, ending near New Bremen around 8:33 p.m.

Its maximum wind speed was reported to be 130 mph. It was approximately 300 yards wide.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz checked out the damage in Auglaize County on Wednesday.

As he reported on News Center 7 at 5, the video showed a truck completely flipped over and a trailer was tossed around.

The owner did not want to go on camera on Wednesday because of all the cleanup he had in front of him.

He said he ran into the basement when the storm rolled on Tuesday night.

When he came out, he saw trees uprooted, branches on top of cars, and debris scattered all over.

The owner told Hershovitz that runs a lightning business out of his pole barn. It was destroyed and full of his equipment.

Now, he must see how much can be salvaged as he tries to find a way to get up and running again.

Hershovitz was in Darke County Wednesday morning for News Center 7′s Daybreak. He spoke with one man about Tuesday’s storm.

“It was on us like, in no time,” said Lonnie Moyer.

He saw the storm roll in from his Greenville porch.

“Oh, it sounded like the roof was coming off the house,” he told Hershovitz.

Photos and video show a lot of cleanup underway in Auglaize County.

The owner told Hershovitz that he spent much of Wednesday on the phone with his insurance company trying to put back the pieces of his life together and his livelihood.

