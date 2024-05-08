‘Just devastating;’ Football stadium, historic park damaged in tornado outbreak

DARKE — A football stadium and historic park were damaged after a tornado outbreak in the Miami Valley.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, Greenville Firefighters told News Center 7 that no injuries were reported, but the damage is to the point you can’t recognize Greenville City Park. Harmon Field was also damaged.

“It’s just unbelievable how a storm can cause this much damage,” said Diana Daughtery.

It was hard to see what the daylight revealed after Tuesday night’s storms in this part of Darke County.

“So I live here in Greenville. And first of all, this is just devastating. This is where you grow up, and you see all this,” said Eran Woodyard.

Some people were helping families or cleaning up their own property. Others were taking breaks and walking around the city. Several people stopped and looked when they got to Greenville City Park.

“We just hate to see all these trees down because that’s what makes the park -- it’s those big, beautiful trees we have,” said Gary Daughtery.

Just up the block, the storm flung mostly man-made materials at Harmon Field.

It’s not what Greenville City Schools Superintendent Doug Fries was hoping for just four weeks before graduation.

“I would say the biggest hub of the damage for the district is right here,” Fries said.

Fries said they think their K-8 and high school buildings are in pretty good shape after the storm, but neither campus had power Wednesday.

“So we basically canceled school due to the power and damage last night and we’re still at a stand still waiting on power,” Fries.

Fries said they hope to get back to school “sooner than later,” but it all depends on getting power back.

