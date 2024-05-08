5 tornadoes confirmed in Warren County during Tuesday’s outbreak

WARREN COUNTY — The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed that five tornadoes touched down in Warren County alone during Tuesday’s severe weather outbreak.

During their storm surveys, officials from the NWS said tornadic damage was found in multiple locations in the county.

The five locations with tornadic damage include:

Shawhan Road northeast of South Lebanon

State Route 123 southeast of Lebanon

Mason Morrow Millgrove Road northeast of Morrow

Mason Morrow Millgrove Road south of Senior

US Highway 22 west of Clarksville

A final assessment, including the results of the storm surveys, is expected to be completed and released by the end of the week.

This means at least eight tornadoes touched down in the Miami Valley on Tuesday.

