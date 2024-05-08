Tornado confirmed in Mercer, Auglaize counties following Tuesday night’s storms, NWS says

MERCER COUNTY — The National Weather Service (NWS) says a tornado has been confirmed in Mercer and Auglaize counties.

The NWS is out conducting a storm survey in that area after Tuesday’s night severe storms.

“Very preliminary findings indicate” there is damage that is tornadic in nature west of New Knoxville. Specifically, they reference Guadalupe and Southland roads.

“The damage begins in Mercer County, and extends into Auglaize County,” the NWS noted.

A final assessment of the damage is expected to be released this evening.

