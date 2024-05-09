Thousands still in the dark after devastating tornadoes rip through region

DARKE COUNTY — People’s lives changed in an instant after 10 tornadoes ripped through the area Tuesday night.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11, some people in Darke County are lucky and still have power, but as of Wednesday night, there are over 1,000 in the dark.

“I’m sure tonight will be another hot night,” Julie Hart said.

Hart is one of the thousands of people in Darke County with no power, and that means no air conditioning.

“I’ve never lived through something like this,” Hart said.

She worries she is going to have to throw away hundreds of dollars worth of food.

Down the street, Chris Deeter is also in the dark.

He’s trying to ration his trips to the fridge.

“We’re not opening the refrigerator, we’re not opening the freezer,” he said.

Both Julie and Chris said they heard tornadoes pass through Tuesday night.

“I heard something I’ve never heard in my life before and it sounded a little bit like a train,” Deeter said.

“It’s horrible,” Hart said. “The devastation.”

AES is working around the clock to restore power, which Deeter appreciates.

“People putting their weight behind and making things livable again,” he said.

But not having power is the least of his worries.

“I’m just glad to be alive,” Deeter said.

Neighbors said AES is hoping to get the power back on as early as tomorrow but are prepared if it takes longer.

