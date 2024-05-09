Greenville City Schools closed Thursday, still without power

GREENVILLE — Greenville City Schools will be closed again Thursday after storms ripped through the area.

The district still does not have power at either its high school or K-8 complex, according to Superintendent Douglas Fries.

'Just devastating;' Football stadium, historic park damaged in tornado outbreak

As News Center 7 reported at 5, Greenville High School’s football field, Harmon Field, was damaged by the storm.

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down near Greenville Tuesday night.

We will continue to follow this story.





