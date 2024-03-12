‘Brought to justice;’ Grandparents of 14-year-old hit, killed by car fear case may go cold

RIVERSIDE — Grandparents fear their 14-year-old granddaughter who was hit and killed by a car more than three months ago will not get justice.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:30 p.m., Brianna McCarthy’s grandparents worry the case will go cold as no one has been charged.

“We don’t want this to be a year from now and we’re still looking for answers. And once it becomes cold, it’s hard to get somebody to get the interest to pick it up,” Brianna’s grandfather Mike McCarthy said.

On Dec. 2, Brianna was hit by a car on the corner of Woodman Drive and Burkhardt Road in Riverside, according to previous News Center 7 coverage.

The driver never stopped to check on her.

Brianna was taken to the hospital and was put on life support. Five days later she died.

“She was at that age where she and grandma were getting ready to do things together and I miss her terribly, I do,” Brianna’s grandmother Melina McCarthy said.

With memories of Brianna throughout their home, they struggle to find closure.

“We can’t look at anything in this house without thinking of her,” Mike said.

Mike and Melinda said one of the main things holding them back is the lack of justice for their granddaughter.

“How you can sit there and run your normal life knowing what you’ve done to this little girl. It’s just hard for me to understand,” Mike said.

Riverside police told News Center 7 that this case is still open and active.

“I want this person brought to justice,” Mike said.

“I’ve always had people talk about closure. I don’t think you’re ever gonna get closure, but (a) conclusion might help,” Melinda said.

Riverside police have presented the case with a person and vehicle of interest to the prosecutor’s office.

They are waiting to learn what charges will be filed.

Additional details on the person or vehicle of interest are not immediately available.

