New developments in Cheryl Coker homicide case 4 years after remains found

GREENE COUNTY

It's been four years since somebody discovered Cheryl Coker's remains in Greene County.

The Riverside mom disappeared in October 2018 after dropping her daughter off at school.

Four months after her disappearance investigators told News Center 7 that their suspect was Cheryl’s husband, Bill Coker.

Then in April 2020, a mushroom hunter found Cheryl’s remains in a rural part of Greene County.

To this day, no one has been arrested.

News Center 7 just learned that the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office chose not to file charges in this case.

Riverside police said they presented what they felt was a very solid case last May but no charges were filed.

Chery’s sister Margie Kennan sent a statement saying “We constantly pray that this is in the minds of the prosecution and that justice will come to fruition in due time.”

