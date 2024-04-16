Man facing gun charges as Fairborn police investigate accidental shooting

FAIRBORN — Police are investigating an accidental shooting after a man walked into Soin Medical Center with serious injuries Sunday morning, according to Fairborn Police Sergeant Nathan Penrod.

The male walked into the hospital at about 2:20 a.m., according to a previous News Center 7 report.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Gunshot victim walks into Soin Medical Center, says he was shot in downtown Dayton

At 7:30 a.m., police were dispatched to the Red Roof Inn on 2580 Colonel Glenn Highway after learning the victim was shot there, Penrod said.

The Fairborn Detective Bureau responded to investigate.

An adult male was identified as the suspected shooter and is facing preliminary gun charges, Penrod said.

