Fire rips through large apartment building, dozens displaced

DAYTON — A fire ripped through a large apartment building Thursday night, resulting in dozens of residents having to find somewhere else to sleep.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11, around 9:05 p.m. Dayton firefighters were called to the 1300 block of West Fairview Avenue, according to Dayton police and fire on social media.

When crews arrived on scene they reported a lot of smoke showing from the second floor of the building, according to District Fire Chief Tyler McCoy.

Firefighters had reports of someone trapped inside the building and immediately began searching.

It was later determined that the woman was able to get out on her own.

A large response was called to the fire due to the massive size of the building, McCoy said.

The building is three stories and around 27 units had to be searched.

McCoy said the fire began on the second floor, extended to the third, and then the roof.

Firefighters had to cut off power to the building and all residents were asked to leave for the night.

The Red Cross was asked to assist those who had to leave, McCoy said.

At this time the exact number of people displaced is not available.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

