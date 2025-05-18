2 people hurt, 13 displaced after apartment fire in Vandalia

VANDALIA — A fire broke out at a Vandalia apartment complex overnight, displacing over a dozen people.

The fire was reported just after midnight in the 900 block of Stewville Drive.

When crews got to the scene, there was heavy fire coming from a second-story window, according to the Vandalia Division of Fire.

In a social media post, the department said one female occupant jumped from the second-story window as police and bystanders were trying to rescue her.

A second person was rescued by firefighters on the first floor.

One person was transported from the scene to an area hospital in serious condition, and another was treated for injuries at the scene.

In total, 13 people were displaced by the fire. The American Red Cross was called to help those in need of assistance.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

We’ll continue to follow up on this story to learn more.

