Area pharmacist accused of stealing more than 32K pills over 2 years

ADAMS COUNTY, Indiana — An area pharmacist is accused of stealing over 32,000 pills from the Adams Memorial Hospital over the past two and a half years, according to Indiana TV stations, WPTA-21 TV and WANE-15 TV.
Anthony Currie has been charged with one count of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and three counts of theft.
He was a pharmacist at the Adams Memorial Hospital, which is located just north of the Miami Valley in Decatur, Indiana.
Court records obtained by both stations show that the investigation started in April after pharmacy staff noticed changes in Currie’s behavior.
WPTA-21 reported that these changes prompted an evaluation of Currie’s fitness for duty, which required a drug test.
The drug test reportedly showed positive results for amphetamines, benzodiazepines, and opioids, according to both stations.
Court documents indicate that Currie allegedly admitted to falsifying a prescription and “diverting” drugs from the pharmacy for about two years.
Currie allegedly stole the pills by ordering a specific amount to stock the pharmacy, but entering a smaller number into its inventory records, according to WPTA-21.
The Adams Memorial Hospital conducted an audit with the help of a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent.
Both TV stations obtained the audit, which shows Currie allegedly took 32,827 pills worth $22,834.63 since 2023. The audit found that:
- Approximately 9,635 pills worth $5,546.02 were stolen in 2023
- Approximately 16,670 pills worth $12,025.46 were stolen in 2024
- Approximately 6,522 pills worth $5,263.15 were stolen in 2025
Currie was arrested on Wednesday and his first court hearing is scheduled for Monday, both stations report.
