Area pharmacist accused of stealing more than 32K pills over 2 years

ADAMS COUNTY, Indiana — An area pharmacist is accused of stealing over 32,000 pills from the Adams Memorial Hospital over the past two and a half years, according to Indiana TV stations, WPTA-21 TV and WANE-15 TV.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Anthony Currie has been charged with one count of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and three counts of theft.

He was a pharmacist at the Adams Memorial Hospital, which is located just north of the Miami Valley in Decatur, Indiana.

TRENDING STORIES:

Court records obtained by both stations show that the investigation started in April after pharmacy staff noticed changes in Currie’s behavior.

WPTA-21 reported that these changes prompted an evaluation of Currie’s fitness for duty, which required a drug test.

The drug test reportedly showed positive results for amphetamines, benzodiazepines, and opioids, according to both stations.

Court documents indicate that Currie allegedly admitted to falsifying a prescription and “diverting” drugs from the pharmacy for about two years.

Currie allegedly stole the pills by ordering a specific amount to stock the pharmacy, but entering a smaller number into its inventory records, according to WPTA-21.

The Adams Memorial Hospital conducted an audit with the help of a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent.

Both TV stations obtained the audit, which shows Currie allegedly took 32,827 pills worth $22,834.63 since 2023. The audit found that:

Approximately 9,635 pills worth $5,546.02 were stolen in 2023

Approximately 16,670 pills worth $12,025.46 were stolen in 2024

Approximately 6,522 pills worth $5,263.15 were stolen in 2025

Currie was arrested on Wednesday and his first court hearing is scheduled for Monday, both stations report.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group