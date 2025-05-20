Officer shot at while responding to disturbance in Ohio, police say

COLUMBUS — An officer was reportedly shot while responding to a disturbance in Columbus on Monday.
Officers were dispatched around 9:30 p.m. to the 4000 block of Hampton Woods Drive on reports of a disturbance, according to our news partner, WBNS-TV in Columbus.
A dispatcher told WBNS that an officer was shot at while responding to the disturbance in the woods behind an apartment complex. The dispatcher added that an individual reportedly took a woman hostage in the building.
WBNS says more than two dozen police cruisers and a SWAT vehicle were at the scene.
A Columbus Police sergeant told WBNS the incident is being investigated “as a shooting involving police.”
No injuries are currently reported.
We will continue to update this developing story.
