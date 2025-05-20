Fences, barricades placed to block off roads for NATO

DAYTON — The city of Dayton is getting ready for what could be the busiest week of the year.

We explain some of the changes you will see this week because of the NATO Assembly today on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

As previously reported by News Center 7, city workers dropped large concrete barricades Monday to block traffic access to the streets that will be closed from May 23-26.

Worker crews used forklifts to pull pallets of mental fencing off trucks parked around Downtown Dayton. They blocked off some lanes during the set-up, but the streets have not completely closed yet.

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz reports that no one will be allowed inside the security zone unless they have been cleared by NATO security protocols.

Dayton Police told News Center 7 they are putting up 14,000 feet of fencing and 6,000 feet of barricades.

People who work in Downtown Dayton are also preparing for all the changes.

“What’s the traffic going to be through the courthouse?” asked Seyta Davis? “I’m like, well, you can take your chances and find out, but it probably will be pretty hectic.”

The city wants to get the fencing and barricades before Wednesday.

We will update this developing story.

