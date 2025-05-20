UPDATE: All lanes back open after semi hits guardrail on major interstate

SHELBY COUNTY — UPDATE @4:50 a.m.
Traffic is moving again after a semi crash on a major interstate early this morning.
State troopers from the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded around 2:25 a.m. to Interstate 75 at State Route 75 on reports of a semi crash, according to OSHP dispatchers.
ODOT cameras show that state troopers had all lanes of I-75 SB at Michigan Street blocked.
They diverted drivers off the freeway to State Route 47.
Dispatchers told News Center 7 that all lanes are back open on I-75 SB.
No injuries were reported.
The crash is under investigation.
