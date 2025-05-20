Police seize 50 grams of meth, almost $3K in cash, with help from K-9 Diesel

XENIA — The Xenia Police Division seized a large amount of methamphetamine and cash during a traffic stop.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

K-9 Officer Nick Peters and K-9 Diesel found 50 grams of methamphetamine and almost $3,000 during a recent traffic stop, according to a social media post.

TRENDING STORIES:

Xenia Police posted two photos on its Facebook page. It shows drugs and cash seized during the stop.

There was even a $2 bill among the cash.

The case will be reviewed with the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office, the department said.

It will be presented to a grand jury.

Police K-9 helps seize 50 grams of meth, cash Photo contributed by Xenia Police Division (via Facebook) (Xenia Police Division (via Facebook) /Xenia Police Division (via Facebook))

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group