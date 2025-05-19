‘Traffic is going to be so chaotic;’ Residents share concerns as crews block off roads for NATO

DAYTON — Expect fences, barricades, reroutes, and closures downtown because NATO is here.

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell watched as crews were delivering and setting up the fences for NATO Village Monday. Hear more about how downtown residents and workers will have to adapt to traffic changes.

City workers dropped large concrete barricades Monday to block traffic access to the streets that will be closed for the NATO Assembly on May 23-26.

Work crews used forklifts to pull pallets of mental fencing off trucks parked around downtown.

The crews and police officers blocked off some lanes of traffic during set-up Monday, but the streets were not yet completely shut down.

Dayton Police told News Center 7 that they are putting up 14,000 feet of fencing and 6,000 feet of barricades.

