Police looking for woman who stole over 1.4K worth of merchandise from JCPenney in Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize her?

The Beavercreek Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman wanted for theft at the JCPenney at the Mall at Fairfield Commons.

According to a social media post from the department, the theft took place on May 7.

The woman selected $1,434.00 worth of merchandise, concealed it, and exited the store without paying.

If you have any information contact Officer Stephens at 937-426-1225 ext. 688 or email stephensj@beavercreekohio.gov.

