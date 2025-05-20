System-wide issues at major healthcare network impacting fire, EMS services in Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — System-wide issues at a major hospital network are impacting fire and EMS services in the Miami Valley.

Kettering Health is currently experiencing a cybersecurity incident that has caused system-wide issues, according to the healthcare network.

According to Harrison Township Fire Chief Mike Crist, fire and EMS crews are being told that all Kettering Health hospitals are on reroute and not accepting patients.

“We are aware of the situation involving a system-wide outage at Kettering Health and are closely monitoring developments alongside our regional partners,” Harrison Township officials said in a statement. “At this time, we are directing emergency crews to area hospitals that are able to accept patients and provide timely care to our residents. Our priority is ensuring uninterrupted access to emergency medical services.”

The City of Kettering confirmed that Kettering Health has been in touch with their medical services.

According to a spokesperson for Washington Township stated that the system issues are not impacting their service.

“That being said, if patients can be rerouted to another hospital, crews are doing that. Anyone requiring critical care is still able to be routed to Kettering Health if that is the closest hospital,” the spokesperson said.

The Greater Dayton-Area Hospital Association (GDAHA) confirmed that Kettering Health is diverting medics from local fire departments.

“When there is any type of incident in our region, our hospitals always use a system that allows them to update their emergency department status, and that is a notification that then is also shared with emergency department squads across the Dayton region,” a GDAHA spokesperson said.

News Center 7 has reached out to police and fire services across the Miami Valley to determine if patients are being redirected to other area hospitals and are either waiting for a response, or have been directed to the network for comment.

