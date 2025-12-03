Teen arrested, charged with arson in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Police say the person responsible for a string of car fires is a 17-year-old. They said he matched the description of a person seen leaving one of the scenes two weeks ago.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson was in the courtroom today for the teen’s arraignment.

Court documents obtained by News Center 7 detail when police caught the teen and what he had with him.

Judge Helene Wallace said, “You are here on two counts of arson. This is our first appearance on these charges.”

On Dec. 1, Dayton Police responded to a suspicious person call in the area of Riverview and Oxford avenues.

Officers said the 17-year-old was wearing what appeared to be a vampire-like costume with a poncho, face mask, and latex gloves. They also said the teen smelled like gasoline.

The documents went on to detail that the teen had a knife in his hand, Tiki lighter fluid, a long candle lighter, paper towels, and Peroxide in his pocket.

Officers said a month before, there was a total of eight cars that burned close to where the teen was found. The most recent being on Nov. 19 and 21.

A woman who lost her car and rental in the fires two weeks ago said she’s been scared ever since.

“Vicki Parks, of Dayton, said, “Setting up, looking out my window, watching. Now, I’m scared to death of getting a car. I don’t know if I’m scared of parking in front of my house. I don’t know what to do.”

Parks said she worries most about her insurance going up and that the company will drop her coverage.

In court on Wednesday, the teen denied all charges against him and requested to be released until his next court hearing.

Prosecutor Steve Wagenfeld pushed back against the request to be released. “The state believes this juvenile is a danger to the community,” He continued by saying, “Therefore, the state is requesting this student be remanded till his next hearing.”

Judge Wallace agreed. “The safety of the community is so important in this matter that you need to remain detained until our next court date.”

The teen was ordered to complete a mental health assessment. He next hearing is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 12.

