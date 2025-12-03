Kuwait woman killed in local crash that injured 4 others

CLARK COUNTY — A 20-year-old Kuwait woman was killed in a crash in Clark County on Tuesday morning.

Hindah Alfaddagh was identified Wednesday morning by the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

As previously reported, Alfaddagh was the driver of an Audi involved in a crash near U.S. 42 and Summerford Road around 5:10 a.m.

An initial investigation from the OSHP revealed that a 2018 Audi Q3 was going southbound on Summerford Road when the driver, Alfaddagh, failed to stop at the stop sign and was hit by a 2025 Freightliner Cascadia semi, which was going southwest on U.S. 42.

After being hit by the semi, the Audi hit a 2015 Nissan Rogue that had been going northeast on U.S. 42.

Alfaddagh died at the scene.

A front-seat passenger of the Audi, a 19-year-old woman from Kuwait, was transported to Grant Medical Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver and passenger of the Nissan, a 60-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman from South Charleston, were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi, a 46-year-old Warren man, was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Troopers said Wednesday that Alfaddagh and her passenger were wearing properly adjusted safety belts at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

