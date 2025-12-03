Hours-long SWAT stand-off in Dayton neighborhood ends with no one in custody

DAYTON — A SWAT stand-off in a Dayton neighborhood that lasted for seven hours ended with no one in custody.

Dayton police initially responded to reports of a domestic violence incident in the 600 block of Walton Avenue around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday.

News Center 7 crews on scene heard the SWAT team call for someone to come out of the home.

Over the course of seven hours, officers used various tactics to try to get someone outside.

After the sun went down, officers moved in on the house, and News Center 7 crews heard an officer say that the home was clear.

A Montgomery County dispatch supervisor said call notes from the scene do not indicate that anyone was arrested.

“This is a good neighborhood. Like I said, I stayed on this street, right? A couple of houses down. So, I ain’t never seen no stuff like this over here,” Frederick Harris, a resident of the neighborhood, said.

