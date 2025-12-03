Questions remain after 7-hour SWAT standoff ends in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Authorities spent more than seven hours on scene of a SWAT standoff in Dayton on Tuesday.

Dayton police initially responded to reports of a domestic violence incident in the 600 block of Walton Avenue around 12:20 p.m.

News Center 7 crews watched officers use various tactics to get someone outside.

Police started packing up around 7 p.m.; however, officials on scene couldn’t confirm if anyone was taken into custody.

A Montgomery County dispatch supervisor said call notes from the scene do not indicate that anyone was arrested.

Neighbors told News Center 7 crews that they haven’t seen anything like this in their neighborhood before.

“This is a good neighborhood. Like I said, I stayed on this street, right? A couple of houses down. So, I ain’t never seen no stuff like this over here,” Frederick Harris said.

