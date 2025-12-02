Trial begins for man accused of shooting, killing 12-year-old girl asleep in her bed

DAYTON — Lawyers for a man accused of shooting into three homes and killing a 12-year-old girl claim he wasn’t even at the scene.

12-year-old Isabella Carlos was shot and killed last year while she was asleep in her bed.

Police arrested two brothers about two weeks after the shooting, Javen Connor and Antawan Benson.

Benson’s trial started on Tuesday.

He’s charged with murder after police say their gunfire missed its target and killed an innocent little girl.

However, Benson’s lawyers claimed he was on a FaceTime call at the time of the shooting and couldn’t have been there.

