Thieves accused of stealing from Ohio man’s home, knowing he was dead inside

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities recently determined that thieves looted an Ohio man’s home knowing he was dead inside, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

The incident occurred at a home in Andover Township, Ashtabula County.

Ashtabula County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a dead body inside the home on Sunday, WOIO-19 reported.

Upon arrival, deputies found a 76-year-old man who had died.

The Ashtabula County Coroner’s Office determined that the man had been dead for a while, WOIO-19 reported.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the man’s cause of death. No foul play is suspected, the sheriff’s office said.

During the investigation, authorities found evidence that suggested the home had been broken into.

Detectives said the man died before the home was broken into, WOIO-19 reported.

Evidence from the scene indicates that the people who broke into the house found the body, but didn’t report the death.

WOIO-19 reported that the thieves stole items from the house, but later returned to steal more.

The stolen items include the man’s car, a safe, and multiple personal belongings, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives arrested a 21-year-old man for burglary on Dec. 1, WOIO-19 reported.

The man’s safe was found in Pennsylvania, and his car was found in Williamsfield Township.

Authorities have been able to recover many of the stolen belongings throughout the investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Wolff at (440) 576-1446.

