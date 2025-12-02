Authorities use scooter tracks in snow to find stabbing suspect

RICHMOND — A man was arrested after he reportedly stabbed another man in Richmond early Tuesday morning.

The stabbing was reported in the 1400 block of South 16th Street around 2:30 a.m., according to the Richmond Police Department.

Upon arrival, Richmond police officers found an adult victim, who was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives got a search warrant for the house and looked around the surrounding area.

“In the fresh snow, a clear set of scooter tracks left the scene. These tracks were identified as the suspects,” the department said.

Officers followed the tracks, which led them to the 300 block of South 10th Street.

Mario Holsinger, 59, was located at this address and arrested for aggravated battery and domestic battery.

“The snow gave us the tracks, but our officers did what they’re trained to do, follow the evidence, close the distance, and bring a violent situation to an end. And they made sure the victim wasn’t left alone in the chaos. Their work this morning is exactly the standard this city deserves,” Richmond Police Chief Kyle Weatherly said.

