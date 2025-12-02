STAY INFORMED: Schools announce closures, delays due to snow

Dozens of school districts across the Miami Valley have announced closures and delays today due to the winter weather.

Piqua City Schools, Miami East Local Schools, and Troy City Schools in Miami County are on a two-hour delay.

Dayton Christian School in Montgomery County and Benjamin Logan Schools in Logan County are closed.

Sidney City Schools, Celina City Schools, Indian Lake Schools, and more districts are also on two-hour delays.

