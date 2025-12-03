De’Shayne Montgomery leads Dayton in home win over ETSU

DAYTON — The University of Dayton men’s basketball team took care of business against East Tennessee State (ETSU) Tuesday night.

De’Shayne Montgomery led Dayton with 27 points, matching his career-high, in an 88-71 win over ETSU.

He was one of four UD players in double figures.

Keonte Jones added 15, while Jordan Derkack scored 14 points. He made 10-13 free throws.

Both Jones and Derkack also finished with 5 assists and grabbed 5 rebounds.

Amael L’Etang had 10 points and 5 boards.

Dayton scored 28 points off 22 Buccaneer turnovers.

The Flyers improved to 7-2 overall.

Dayton’s next game will be on Saturday, Dec. 6, when they play Virginia in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Tip-off is at noon.

Pregame coverage on WHIO Radio begins at 11 a.m.

The game will also be carried here at WHIO.com.

