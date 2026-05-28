Fire department rescues baby deer from fast-moving floodwaters

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ind. — A fire department in Indiana rescued a baby deer while responding to a call during heavy flooding on Wednesday.

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The Madison Township Fire Department, in Allen County, was called out to a water rescue shortly after 3 p.m.

There was a car stuck in a flooded road, but the driver was able to get out and to land without help from firefighters, the department said in a Facebook post.

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“While crews were clearing the scene, they heard a baby deer being carried downstream in the rapidly rising water,” the department wrote.

Captain Joe Sinclair went into the water to get the deer. Once he had it, other firefighters pulled him and the deer back to land.

The deer was evaluated by medics at the scene before being transported to a local animal rescue.

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