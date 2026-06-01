Homicide investigation launched after shooting in Kettering

KETTERING — A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting in Kettering on Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7 previously reported that the shooting was reported at around 8:46 p.m. at the 2800 block of Shroyer Road.

TRENDING STORIES:

The victim is a 20-year-old, a Kettering police spokesperson confirmed.

No one has been charged yet.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as we get new information.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]