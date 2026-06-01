Former Clark County detective named interim public safety director

COLUMBUS — Gov. Mike DeWine today announced the appointment of Benjamin Suver as interim director of the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

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Suver will take over from Andy Wilson, who is slated to become Ohio Attorney General on June 7.

Suver has served as Assistant Director of the Ohio Department of Public Safety since August 2024.

In this role, he has overseen the department’s daily operations and its 10 divisions.

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He joined the Ohio Department of Public Safety in January 2019 as the director of law enforcement initiatives.

“I am confident that Ben will be a great leader of this important department. Ben has a passion for making sure our citizens are safe, and that law enforcement has the tools and skills they need to serve and protect,” DeWine said.

Suver brings over 30 years of experience in the criminal justice field to his new role.

He spent 14 years at the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), where he served as Special Agent in Charge.

At BCI, he supervised investigative operations for the southern district, which included special investigations, crime scene, narcotics, and crimes against children.

Before his time at the Attorney General’s Office, Suver served as a detective with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office for over nine years.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Humanities/Humanistic Studies from Antioch University (McGregor) and a master’s degree in criminal justice from Boston University.

Andy Wilson will officially become Ohio Attorney General on June 7.

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