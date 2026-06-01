Man shot during large party at home of motorcycle club, police say

DAYTON — A 24-year-old man was shot at a party in Dayton over the weekend, according to Dayton police Sergeant Andrew Zecchini.
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The shooting happened in the 100 block of Arlington Avenue around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, according to a previous News Center 7 report.
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Zecchini said the address is the known home of a motorcycle club, which was hosting a large party at the time.
Upon arrival, officers found a man who had been shot once in the backside.
Medics took the man to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The shooting remains under investigation.
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