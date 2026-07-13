Country star Brantley Gilbert extends tour, adds stop in Miami Valley

HUBER HEIGHTS — Country rocker Brantley Gilbert is bringing his Real American Tour to Huber Heights.

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Gilbert extended his tour on Monday, announcing he would be playing the Rose Music Center on Oct. 1.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 17, at Ticketmaster.com and the Rose Music Center Box Office.

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John Morgan and Jay Webb will be joining him.

The new dates come as Gilbert prepares to release his eighth studio album, “SINS OF THE FATHER,” on July 24.

Gilbert is known for hits like “Bottoms Up,” “Country Must Be Country Wide,” “You Don’t Know Her Like I Do,” and “One Hell of An Amen.”

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