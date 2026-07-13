State Troopers investigating after man found shot, killed near rural home

SWITZERLAND COUNTY, Indiana — State Troopers are investigating after a man was found dead in rural Indiana.

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Shortly before 9 a.m. on Saturday, Troopers with the Versailles Post of the Indiana State Police and law enforcement officers from multiple other agencies responded to a residence in the 11000 block of Bryants Creek Road in rural Switzerland County, Indiana, on reports of a person being shot.

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Upon arrival, officers located a 48-year-old man dead with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Switzerland County Coroner’s Office.

Investigators responded to the scene to collect evidence and document the crime scene.

At this time, no arrests have been made related to the shooting. However, the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the public.

The shooting remains under investigation by detectives with the Versailles Post of the Indiana State Police.

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