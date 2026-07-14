Man formally charged in 2 Springfield shootings

SPRINGFIELD — A man has been formally charged in two shootings that left one person with critical injuries.

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Rodney Ogelsby, 42, was indicted on three counts of felonious assault and one count each of attempted murder and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, according to Clark County Court of Common Pleas records.

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As previously reported, the first shooting happened at 9:30 a.m. on July 5 in the 300 block of Fair Street in Springfield.

Springfield police said when they arrived on Fair Street, they found a 51-year-old man sitting inside a car, shot once.

An ambulance took him to a hospital in Springfield before a medical helicopter flew him to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

Police said he’s in critical condition.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 1 critically injured, man arrested in connection with 2 separate shootings in Springfield

Just 22 minutes later, police rushed to West Main Street near John’s drive-thru after people reported hearing several gunshots.

No one was hit, but police said they learned the shooter went into a home around the corner on North Jackson.

Police said they then arrested Oglesby “without incident.”

He’s in the Clark County Jail being held on suspicion of felonious assault and attempted murder charges. Plus weapons charges, including having a gun when he was not allowed to because of a previous felony conviction on his record.

Ogelsby remains booked in the Clark County Jail.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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