19-year-old pleads guilty to federal charges in shooting at UD

DAYTON — A 19-year-old has pleaded guilty to charges connected to a shooting at the University of Dayton.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Dylan Hiner pleaded guilty in federal court to illegally receiving a firearm or ammunition while under indictment for another felony crime.
A 19-year-old student was shot along Evanston Avenue during a party in the UD student neighborhood on Nov. 1, 2025.
She had non-life-threatening injuries.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Homeland Security investigates voter fraud accusation at Dayton high school
- Lawmakers introduce bill requiring bars, restaurants to provide ‘date rape drug’ testing kits
- Ohio fugitive accused of embezzling almost $700K arrested after 18 years on run
Dayton police arrested or detained five different people, none of them UD students.
Three of them are juveniles, and 19-year-old Hiner is the only adult facing charges.
While at the party, Hiner fired multiple rounds of ammunition into the air, according to federal court documents.
The university held a campus town hall and laid out plans for several safety-focused task forces on campus.
Hiner was already under indictment for a separate weapon-related case in Montgomery County courts.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group