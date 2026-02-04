19-year-old pleads guilty to federal charges in shooting at UD

DAYTON — A 19-year-old has pleaded guilty to charges connected to a shooting at the University of Dayton.

Dylan Hiner pleaded guilty in federal court to illegally receiving a firearm or ammunition while under indictment for another felony crime.

A 19-year-old student was shot along Evanston Avenue during a party in the UD student neighborhood on Nov. 1, 2025.

She had non-life-threatening injuries.

Dayton police arrested or detained five different people, none of them UD students.

Three of them are juveniles, and 19-year-old Hiner is the only adult facing charges.

While at the party, Hiner fired multiple rounds of ammunition into the air, according to federal court documents.

The university held a campus town hall and laid out plans for several safety-focused task forces on campus.

Hiner was already under indictment for a separate weapon-related case in Montgomery County courts.

