Ohio fugitive accused of embezzling almost $700K arrested after 18 years on run

FLORIDA/OHIO — An Ohio fugitive who had been on the run for 18 years was arrested after being found in Miami.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Craig Scanlon, 68, was convicted back in 2001 of mail fraud, interstate transporting stolen property, money laundering, and defrauding clients of almost $700,000, according to CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland.

TRENDING STORIES:

He went on the run while on supervised release in 2007, according to the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Miami, Florida.

U.S. Marshals tracked down leads throughout Ohio, Florida, and Texas.

They discovered that Scanlon was living and working at a Miami Beach hotel last week, U.S. Marshals said.

He is now in custody in Florida and will be returned to federal court in Northern Ohio, WOIO said.

“Incredible work by investigators here in Ohio, as well as in Florida, led to the ultimate capture of a fugitive who thought he could disappear under a fake name and life in the Miami sun,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group