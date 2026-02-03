Cold pattern may break next week

DAYTON, OH — Today was the 12th day in a row with high temperatures at or below freezing in Dayton. That makes it the longest such stretch since February of 2010.

We have more cold on the way with highs in the 20s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Friday may be the next day with highs above freezing, but it is also the next day with a chance for snow. Light accumulation is possible as a clipper system passes by.

Behind this system, we do get very cold yet again before a more meaningful warming trend takes hold.

By the middle of next week, ridging begins to take over as the main upper-level weather pattern. This type of pattern leads to warmer and drier weather.

I think we’ll see 40s returning to the forecast by the middle to end of next week.

