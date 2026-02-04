3 dead, multiple injured after head-on crash involving semi

INDIANA — Three people were killed, and several others were injured after a head-on crash involving a semi in Indiana on Tuesday.

The Indiana State Police (ISP) responded just before 4 p.m. to a reported crash near State Road 67 and Country Road 550 East in Jay County, Indiana, according to an ISP spokesperson.

ISP was called to assist the Jay County Sheriff’s Office.

An initial investigation revealed that a semi was traveling on State Route 67 near Country Road 550 East when it failed to stop for a second semi that slowed down.

That eastbound semi moved into the westbound lane and hit a full-size van head-on, ISP said.

Three people died because of the crash, while multiple others suffered life-threatening and serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

©2026 Cox Media Group