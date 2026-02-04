Water main break shuts down road in Centerville

CENTERVILLE — A road in Centerville is blocked due to a water main break Tuesday night.

Centerville police said East Franklin Street between East Drive and Cemetery Drive is shut down in both directions until further notice.

Montgomery County Environmental Services crews are currently on scene working to repair the water main break.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

