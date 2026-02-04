Man learns punishment for shooting, killing mother of 3 in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A man has learned his punishment for shooting and killing a mother of three in Darke County.

Zachery Gilbert, 26, was sentenced to a total of 14 to 19 and a half years in prison on Monday, according to Darke County Court of Common Pleas records.

He got 11 to 16 and a half years in prison for the involuntary manslaughter charge and three years for a firearm specification.

Once he is released from prison, he will be on parole for two to five years, according to court records.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Gilbert accepted a plea deal just before he was supposed to go on trial in December.

Gilbert shot and killed Brianne Otley at a home on Martin Street in Greenville in September 2024.

Brianne’s sister, Latasha Otley, previously told News Center 7 that Gilbert was Brianne’s ex-boyfriend.

Brianne had broken up with him, but allowed him and his mother to stay temporarily.

Police said Gilbert shot her after an argument.

“He shot her in her kid’s bedroom with her gun and left her lay there to bleed, kissed her on the cheek and ran out the door,” Michelle Otley said.

Brianne was a single mother of three children and a graduate of Northmont High School, according to her obituary.

