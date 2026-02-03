Ohio city chosen to host soccer matches during 2028 Olympics

COLUMBUS — Ohio is set to host an official Olympic competition for the first time.

Columbus has been chosen as one of seven U.S. cities to host matches during the 2028 Olympic soccer tournaments, our news partners at WBNS in Columbus reported.

Select group-stage and knockout-round matches in the men’s and women’s tournament are set to be played at ScottsMircacle-Gro Field, the home of the Columbus Crew.

Other cities selected to host matches include New York, Nashville, St. Louis, San Jose, and San Diego.

Los Angeles, the host city for the 2028 Olympics, will serve as the location for the final matches. Those matches are set to be held at the Rose Bowl Stadium.

“It’s truly special for the Crew, Columbus and the State of Ohio to welcome the LA28 Olympic Football (Soccer) Tournaments,” Haslam Sports Group President David Jenkins said in a statement obtained by WBNS. “This is another testament to the realization of our vision of constructing first-class venues that can successfully attract and execute worldwide major events which have a long-term impact in our communities.”

Additional details on matches, teams, and kickoff times are expected to be released in April.

Those interested in tickets can register now through March 18 for the LA28 Olympic ticket draw. Ticket sales for all sports are set to begin this spring. Registration details can be found here.

