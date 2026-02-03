Area woman accused of stealing more than $158,000 from elderly, ill veterans

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati woman pleaded guilty in the U.S District Court to misappropriating money that she was managing on behalf of four United States military veterans.

46-year-old Ishwasnzya Rivers was arrested and charged federally in August 2025, according to a spokesperson.

Rivers allegedly stole more than $135,000 from an elderly, dying veteran who lives at the VA hospital in Cincinnati, according to court records.

She also allegedly stole smaller amounts of money from three elderly or infirm veterans totaling more than $23,000.

Rivers then allegedly used the money for shopping, restaurants, and trips to New Orleans, Montego Bay, Cancun, London, Panama, Zurich, Vienna, and the Maldives.

Misappropriating funds as a fiduciary is a federal crime that is punishable by up to five years in prison.

