More snow arrives Tuesday morning

DAYTON, OH — The Dayton area has already seen 30+ inches of snow this season, and more is on the way Tuesday morning. This time, accumulation will be light, generally 2 inches or less, but the timing is less than ideal. Snow showers are likely between 5 and 10AM, right as folks are headed out for work and school.

There is a lot of salt already on the roadways thanks to treatment in response to all of the snow last week. This will likely keep roads in decent shape at the start of the snow showers Tuesday morning. Still, some slick and snow-covered roads may eventually develop, especially across the southern half of the area. Watch Newscenter 7 Daybreak as we guide you through the weather and travel conditions Tuesday morning.

The temperatures through the remainder of the week are very cold with only Friday currently featuring high temperatures above freezing. Long range, we may see our weather pattern turning warmer around Valentine’s day.

