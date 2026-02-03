Cedarville student recalls emotional journey after family’s private plane crashes- Part 2

CEDARVILLE — In less than 30 seconds, Judah White didn’t know if he was going to live or die.

Just after takeoff, Judah and his family’s private plane slammed into the ground and burst into flames.

Now, almost a year later, the Greene County college student talked with News Center 7’s James Brown about fear, survival, and perseverance. He said his family’s faith in God is what got them out of their burning plane alive.

When it comes to life, Judah could say his life reads like a book with lots of pictures. Each chapter’s headling as a pivotal point.

“It really is just a miracle, you know, it was,” Judah says.

Judah and his family were on their family’s private plane on March 9, 2025, and his dad was the pilot.

The family had just taken off from the airport in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

The plan was to fly Judah back to Cedarville University so he could finish his spring semester last year.

Just after takeoff, Judah said one of the plane’s doors popped open, and he was sitting right next to it.

“I remember reaching over to grab it, and I’m trying to hold it shut while he’s trying to call the tower, turn around to land,” Judah said.

He, along with his parents, younger sister, and her friend, escaped the smoke and flames after crashing.

But the crash and fire left Judah and his dad with scars on their faces. Both had burns on more than 30 percent of their bodies.

Judah also needed back surgery and spent two weeks in a coma.

“You know, first waking up, we had that realization that this was really special, that we were really, really lucky. Or more than that, we had been protected,” Judah said.

The White family always leaned on their faith and their beliefs.

“I think for us, this whole thing has been evidence that God really wants to do something through us, through our family,” he said.

Now, almost a year after the crash, Judah still marvels at the images of the plane crash.

“It’s insane, you know? Who would have thought? Life is strange,” Judah said.

Judah is now focused on his college major, which is cybersecurity, and he is still at peace with what his family went through.

“Bad things will happen; hard things will happen. There are still lots of good things to get out of life. There are still lots of good things,” Judah said.

While the scars on his face act as a constant reminder of that day on March 9, he does not struggle when he looks in the mirror.

As Judah keeps adding experiences and chapters to his book of life, he said one thing is certain. “God has something planned for us that he wants to see through.”

Judah’s mother has taken care of the family. She and Judah’s dad have since flown, but Judah has not been back in a plane since.

©2026 Cox Media Group