17-year-old missing girl believed to be dead, Ohio man in custody

COLUMBUS — A Columbus man is in custody after he was accused of pandering sexually oriented matter with a missing 17-year-old Indiana girl, who officials believe to be dead.

The Franklin County Municipal Court records show that 39-year-old Tyler Thomas has been charged with pandering obscenity involving a minor and tampering with evidence in connection with Hailey Buzbee, according to our news partner, WBNS.

Buzbee was reported missing in January, and on Jan. 19, the Fishers Police Department in Indiana upgraded her case to “an endangered missing juvenile.”

Fishers Police Department Chief Ed Gebhart said that his department is investigating the teen’s death as a homicide, and that they are working with the Columbus Division of Police Homicide Unit and the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office.

Thomas allegedly picked up Buzbee out of state on Jan. 6 and brought her back to Columbus, according to court records.

Investigators said they found videos and photos on Thomas’ phone that show the 17-year-old engaged in sexual acts.

Gebhart said that Thomas told police that he dropped Buzbee off on the side of the road in western Ohio. Officers said that the claim was determined to be untrue.

Buzbee was last known to be in Thomas’ company at his Columbus home and in a short-term rental property in Hocking County, according to WBNS.

A search warrant was executed at Thomas’ home and on his electronic devices on Jan. 21. Authorities allegedly found child sexual abuse material involving a juvenile.

Gebhart said that police believe that Buzbee and Thomas met via online gaming.

He also said that the Indiana police reportedly encountered Thomas within days of Buzbee being reported missing.

Gebhart said in a press release on Sunday that Thomas is not currently facing any charges related to Buzbee’s death, but has been named a suspect in the case.

